OKC Thunder See Big Man Fall Out of NBA All Star Fan Vote Return

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-6 in their last 12 games, but they sit at 30-7 overall, atop the NBA with a 4.5 game lead in the Western Conference. Along the way in this season, the OKC Thunder have seen Chet Holmgren play at an all-star level.

For Oklahoma City, the Gonzaga product's offensive leap has been welcomed and his elite defense has anchored still the best unit in the NBA.

This season, Holmgren is averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 57% from the floor, 38% from beyond the arc and 78% from the charity stripe. The big man is turning in a career high 79% at the rim, 48% from the mid-range and 39% from downtown including 40% on corner triples.

So it wasn't surprising to see the seven footer in the NBA Fan Voting returns top 20 for the NBA All-Star game last week in the inital results. In week two, Holmgren has fallen out of the top 20, though that should not and will not hinder him from the Mid-Winter classic. The Fan vote not only has obvious counters with basically a checks and balance system of the coaches and media, but with only five spots in the Western Conference and playing in a small market it makes this omission while glaring less surprising.

His superstar teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a lock for his fourth straight NBA All Star bid and currently sits fourth in Western Conference voting behind just Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry.

Last year, Gilgeous-Alexander was joined by his teammate Jalen Williams in the mid-winter classic and should be joined once again by a teammate this time in Holmgren.

NBA All-Star voting will conclude on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11:59 PM ET. Between now and then, there are still two "triple vote" days where each vote cast counts three times. Those dates are Wednesday, Jan. 7 and Jan. 14. The NBA All-Star starters will be revealed on NBC during their Jan. 19 broadcast ahead of a triple header that features the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Dallas Mavericks in the Garden to take on the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics traveling to Detroit for a tilt with the Pistons.

The complete NBA All-Star rosters, including the teams for the new USA vs. World format will be revealed at a later date.