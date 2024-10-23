What to Look For in Chet Holmgren's Matchup Against Nikola Jokic
Though coming into his rookie season under a microscope and with high expectations, Chet Holmgren answered that pressure and responded with an immaculate debut season despite returning from injury and being thrust into a team with rebounding woes. He was the one who took the blame for when rebounding disadvantages grew large and impacted team success.
So, the Thunder went to pick up Isaiah Hartenstein in the offseason to alleviate some of that burden and more, handing Holmgren and duo to break off some of that pressure. But Hartenstein's fractured left hand in the preseason has rendered the roster essentially back to where the team was a year ago in terms of how many bigs they posess to bang down low -- the number's back to one, and it's Holmgren.
The season opener versus the Nuggets will be telling to see the strength Holmgren can impart as a rebounder, as well as establishing angles and just knowing where to be and where not to be.
In four games against the Nuggets a year ago, Holmgren's 19.5 points, 8.5 boards and 3.8 blocks while shooting 56.9% from the field told a story. This rookie was going to be a force down the line, and now in his sophomore season, he'll be hungry and primed to mentally match the MVP level of play in Jokic. He might not get there on the stat sheet or in the physicality battle -- but mentally, one could bet his confidence is there ahead of his second season in the league.
Down Hartenstein, Holmgren will have to hold down the fort and mitigate a duo of Jokic and Aaron Gordon down low, a tough task on the first night of Oklahoma City's season.
