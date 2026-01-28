OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday with the hopes of curbing a two game skid, avoiding their first three game losing streak since 2023.

Oklahoma City is without major contributors in this one, as the Thunder miss All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, defensive-aces Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace, along with Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber who are sideline to make this team extremely short handed.

The New Orleans Pelicans are healthy just missing their two way players in Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson. The Pelicans are riding high having just beat down the San Antonio Spurs at full strength earlier this week.

Oklahoma City is hoping to rebound with a big night from its complementary stars, as far too often over the last few games, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been forced to carry a massive offensive workload.

In this game, the Oklahoma City Thunder faithful will get a rare look at Zion Williamson who is in the starting lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The OKC Thunder are tossing in Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams to the starting lineup to accompany the only staple starters in superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive ace Lu Dort and rising star center Chet Holmgren. The Thunder need to get a jump start on their offense with this group and just launching triples to a massive clip to equalize some of these injury concerns for OKC as the Thunder really need a bounce back game to avoid a bad three game skid for this team as the team needs to get back on track before a grueling road trip that starts in Minnesota on Thursday before heading to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Sunday with a matchup that likely will not include Nikola Jokic.

OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jaylin Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

Trey Murphy III, G

Herb Jones, G

Saddeiq Bey, G

Derik Queen, F

Zion Williamson, C

