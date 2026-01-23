What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers

This matchup feels different. The last time the Indiana Pacers walked into the Paycom Center to face off with the Thunder, it was a contest that included the highest stakes. A game for your life, winner take all, Game 7 of the NBA Finals. In the end, Blue and Orange confetti fell from the rafters as the Oklahoma City Thunder hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy at center court for the first time in franchise history.

Now, this clash is a foot note on a Friday slate in January as each team crawls their way to the All-Star break.

The Oklahoma City Thunder still stip atop the NBA with a league-best 37-8 record but are dealing with massive injuries. Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein and All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams remain out on extended abscesses. Ajay Mitchell, who left Wednesday's tilt with the Bucks early, remains sidelined for Friday's contest as defensive-ace Alex Caruso joins him in street clothes. However, Oklahoma City has upgraded Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins to questionable for this Finals rematch.

As the Bricktown Ballers just need bodies to get through this two week stretch leading into the regular season intermission, the Pacers are wanting to put the entire campaign behind them with still just ten wins to their name on Jan. 23. The reigning Eastern Conference champions have been down Tyrese Haliburton all season, who tore his achillies in the opening frame of June's Game 7. Benn Mathurin and Obi Toppin are already ruled out for this contest as well while also seeing tab Quenton Jackson as questionable.

Oklahoma City has won seven of their last eight games, including a two game winning streak to end their four game road swing with a 3-1 record as they return home tonight. Indiana on the other hand is on a three game skid, going 4-6 over their last ten games.

Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

This game puts a bow on the regular season series between these two sides as the Thunder opened the Pacers season in Indiana back in October. It took a double overtime thriller for the Bricktown Ballers to pull that game out, a contest that saw Oklahoma City superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drop 55 points. Given the injury report, the league's reigning MVP will likely need to put up another heroic scoring performance to capture this win for the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren has to be aggressive tonight on the offensive end for Oklahoma City, can the Thunder get him going as a scorer early and often against the Indiana Pacers?

From beyond the arc, the Bricktown Ballers have started to come around, shooting lights out the past two nights with timely triples from complementary pieces including but not limited to Lu Dort, who has broken out of his shooting slump. This trend must continue to equalize the lengthy injury report for Oklahoma City.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 23

Matchup: OKC Thunder (37-8) vs. Indiana Pacers (10-35)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will continue this three game home stand on Sunday by hosting the Toronto Raptors. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of tonight's game and the entire season for Oklahoma City.