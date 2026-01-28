Three Takeaways From OKC's Win Over The Pelicans

Oklahoma City pushes past a rough start to avoid its third straight loss in a row.

A slow first quarter from both teams made it a tight game down the stretch, but luckily, the Thunder kicked it into gear and got back in the win column.

The Thunder claimed win No.38 as they bested the Pelicans 104-95 on Tuesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 29 points headlined the OKC win, and Chet Holmgren’s double-double was another solid addition to the victory.

Lu Dort and Isaiah Joe both had good nights from beyond the arc, as they made a combined nine shots from beyond the arc. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but a win is a win in the NBA, and that is the only thing you can ask for.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s win over the Pelicans.

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) moves the ball down the court as Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Kenrich Williams (34) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Allowed offensive boards means more allowed shots

Oklahoma City’s defense did its best to defend the Pelicans’ shots, but there is only so much you can do when they get extra opportunities. In the first half, New Orleans shot a measly 31% from the field and 16% from beyond the arc. But because of its 12 offensive rebounds in the first half, they were only down by two going into the break.

This has been a trend for the Thunder, and it’s been even worse with the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein. The Pelicans ended up outrebounding the Thunder on the offensive end 21 to 13, which kept New Orleans in the game.

It didn’t cost the Thunder ultimately, but this issue could end up being a big factor in big games for the OKC squad.

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Jaylin Williams doesn’t have to score to make a difference

Jaylin Williams might have only scored four points, but his ability to produce for the Thunder goes way beyond the points he scores. Williams was called up into the starting lineup, as multiple Thunder key players were hit with the injury bug.

In this small-ball lineup, Williams was called to play in the frontcourt and do his best to make up for the holes injuries have left OKC. He met expectations Tuesday night as he had 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Williams will never be Oklahoma City’s best scorer, but he can step up in other ways to help the Thunder win games.

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Holmgren continues to impress

With so many OKC players injured, Holmgren had to step up for the Thunder to avoid a third-straight loss. Luckily, he did.

Holmgren had 20 points on an incredible 57.1% shooting and even added 14 rebounds to capture another double-double this season. He also added five blocks on the defensive end and was one of the main reasons the Thunder got over their early slump.

The Thunder's big man proved once again that he has the capability to be a star in the making, and will need to continue to prove it on nights like this when OKC needs him most.