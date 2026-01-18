OKC Thunder Need Aaron Wiggins To Extend Scoring Production

Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins has done his fair share of scoring in his five-year NBA career. He has been put into a variety of roles, whether as a creator or spot-up shooter, and has gotten the job done.

If Thunder star Jalen Williams has to miss any additional time due to the right leg injury he suffered in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat, Wiggins will be one of the first names head coach Mark Daigneault will call on to up offensive production. His 18 points in that same game prove just that.

On top of his high point total, Wiggins added six rebounds and one assist to his box score. He shot 7-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-7 from three-point range. Despite the Thunder losing by a two-point margin, the Thunder wing was exceptional.

Subtracting a player who averaged above 20 points per game last season, and just under that average this season, is no easy task. The Thunder will have to utilize multiple usual role players to accept extended roles if Williams misses time.

Wiggins can definitely succeed in a higher role; last season, he scored a career-high 41 points against the Sacramento Kings. That game on the first day of February was without Chet Holmgren and Williams; Wiggins dominated the Kings alongside the Thunder's superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This performance was just the beginning of an incredible February for Wiggins. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists that month, shooting 54.1% from the floor a 45.6% from three-point range.

Just five games ago, Wiggins scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, grabbing seven rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies in a win that the Thunder were missing both Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren. Once down more than 20 points, Oklahoma City managed to win behind clutch plays throughout the team, including Wiggins.

Wiggins has proved that he can score at high levels throughout his career and in a postgame interview after the Thunder's loss proved he has the mentality to take over in adversity as well.



“Not to undermine the injuries, but the game goes on. You have to be able to keep moving on and try to go get the game," Wiggins said after the game.

On top of scoring, Wiggins is an average defensive player who can hold his own in tough matchups. The former Maryland Terrapin can pick up steals and deflections in the passing lanes, being a strong team defender.

Despite question marks around the availability of a star player, the Thunder can count on players like Wiggins to step up in the midst of adversity.