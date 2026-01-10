OKC Thunder See Jalen Williams Shine in Fourth Quarter

It felt like one of those nights. The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder were each really banged up. The Thunder lacked superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rising star Chet Holmgren, Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, back up center Jaylin Williams and defensive-ace Cason Wallace.

This put a lot of pressure on All-NBA swingman Jalen Wiliams. As he continues to work his way back from offseason wrist surgery, Williams was forced into a high usage rate against the Beale Street Ballers, needing to create not only for himself but others with limited off-ball chances without Gilgeous-Alexander active.

Oklahoma City got down by 21 points in this game but continued to fight all game. The fast half wasn't kind to anyone as Williams posted just eight points on six shots, with three rebounds and two assists and a block in 17 minutes.

That all changed in the second half, after adding six points on 2-for-5 shooting from the floor in the third quarter, the Santa Clara product came alive in the final frame.

Williams got downhill relentlessly. Playing in all 12 minutes of the final period, the fourth year swingman put up 12 points on 71% shooting from the floor, dishing out four assists, hauled in a rebound and swiped a steal while being a +14 in the quarter as he was vital in the Thunder's 20-5 run to get them over the hump and pull off their largest comeback win of the season to stun Memphis.

"Jumper ain't falling, get to the rim," Williams explained to Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo postgame on Friday.

That he did, Williams only attempted one triple in the final frame and of his seven shots just three of them were away from the cup with only one being from outside the painted area.

This marked the Thunder's second 19-plus point comeback in Memphis this season, as the Grizzlies have not topped the Thunder since 2022. This includes Oklahoma City's first-round sweep of Memphis in the 2024-25 postseason to tip off the Bricktown Ballers' NBA finals run. That series featured a 29-point road comeback win for the Thunder in Game 3 of the best-of-seven set, which ended in short order.

Up next, Oklahoma City returns home for a mini two-game home stand starting on Sunday against the Miami Heat and wrapping up on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Now riding a two game winning streak, the Thunder hope to string together some statement wins with a tough week ahead playing four above .500 squads.