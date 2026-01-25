OKC Thunder Reveal Starting Lineup vs. Toronto Raptors

Oklahoma City is looking to rebound from their eye popping loss to the Indiana Pacers. In the NBA Finals rematch Friday, the OKC Thunder dropped this contest by three while dealing with major injuries.

On Sunday, the OKC Thunder host the Toronto Raptors while still being banged up. The Oklahoma City Thunder are without All NBA Forward Jalen Williams as he deals with a hamstring strain, starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein who continues to nurse a right soleus strain, defensive-ace Alex Caruso who is sidelined with a right adductor strain and bucket getting guard Ajay Mitchell as he deals with an abdominal strain. Oklahoma City remains without their rookies Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

The only player the Oklahoma City Thunder got back in this affair is Aaron Wiggins, who was upgraded to questionable and then available on Sunday evening while dealing with a right hip impingement issue.

On the flip side, the Toronto Raptors will only be missing key big man Jakob Poeltl as he is sidelined with a lower back strain and rookie swingman Collin Murray-Boyles who is out with a left thumb contusion. Immanuel Quickley and Ja'Kobe Walter entered the day as questionable before being elevated to available. Given the fact the campaign is past the mid-way point, this is about as healthy as any team can hope to be for a late January affair.

Given all the injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder were once again forced to shuffle their starting lineup down two staple starters in Williams and Hartenstein, though both have missed over 20 games this season, Mark Daigneault 30 minutes before tip-off announced his first five on the floor and opted to try to match some of Toronto's size.

OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Jaylin Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

Immanuel Quickley, G

RJ Barrett, F

Brandon Ingram, F

Scottie Barnes, F

Sandro Mamukelashvi, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to get back on track with a win against Toronto on Sunday before closing out this home stand on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The OKC Thunder are in the midst of a grueling stretch without multiple rotational pieces in this game.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season as the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to march along this season.