The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off an eye popping loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. While this game was a Finals rematchup and Indiana did treat it as their Super Bowl –– rightfully so –– the OKC Thunder could not overcome the plethora of injuries that they are currently dealing with.

All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams is out multiple weeks, he and starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein has missed over 20 games. They were joined by Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins in street clothes. The only potential addition to Sunday's game is Wiggins, who has been tabbed as questionable.

The Toronto Raptors currently sit at 28-19 while sitting as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They own the fourth best defensive rating in the NBA with Oklahoma City taking the top spot. Their combination of size, length and versitility allows them to create chaos for the opposition.

Oklahoma City is hoping to rebound from its loss to Indiana, but once again has to do it while being short-handed before this home stand ends Tuesday against New Orleans.

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried to put on his super man cape against Indiana, dropping 47 points in 35 minutes. Mark Daigneault has spent the last two games shuffling Gilgeous-Alexander's rotation to make up for their losses in secondary scoring given the injury report. How can the Raptors use their elite defense to throw the reigning MVP off his game given the attention he will command?

Coming off that point, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to get more out of their complimentary pieces especially from beyond the arc. OKC only shot 26% from distance which doomed the Thunder against Indiana. A good night from distance can be the great equalizer against Toronto.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to need Lu Dort to continue his success against Brandon Ingram. The Thunder have seen Dort shut down the Raptors go to scorer in the past and if that trend continues it is a big win for OKC.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 23

Matchup: OKC Thunder (37-9) vs. Toronto Raptors (28-19)

Time: 06:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

