OKC Thunder Still Dealing with Injuries Ahead of Raptors' Bout

Fresh off a loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Raptors tonight, hoping to get back in the win column.

Unfortunately, OKC is still dealing with extensive injuries, a large part of why they dropped a game to Indiana in the first place. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points, Chet Holmgren added 25 and three blocks, and the Thunder still weren't able to overcome their former Finals opponent due to the myriad of players out.

OKC seemed to be near full health weeks ago, but has since been bitten by the injury bug yet again. They're among the league leaders in reserve minutes so far this season.

Toronto has overachieved relative to preseason expectations, sitting as the East's No. 4 seed currently. They play a fun brand of basketball built around defense from lengthy forwards, and high-octane offense that shares the ball and can find talented players such as Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and more.

Here are the injury reports for both the Raptors and Thunder:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins —Questionable: Right hip impingement

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Toronto Raptors injuries:

Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League

Collin Murray-Boyles — Questionable: Left thumb contusion

Jakob Poeltl — Out: Back lower strain

Immanuel Quickley — Questionable: Right ankle soreness

Ja’Kobe Walter — Questionable: Right hip pointer

The Thunder continue to be without numerous starters and contributors. One-time All-Star Jalen Williams remains out with a hamstring strain picked up a few games back, and starter center Isaiah Hartenstein continues to work through his second stint of a right soleus strain.

Additionally, the Thunder are without Alex Caruso, who has an adductor strain, as well as second-year guard Ajay Mitchell, who’s quickly become one of the most important players on the team.

Guard Aaron Wiggins is the only player questionable to play for OKC as he deals with a right hip impingement.

The Raptors see a few notable players listed, including center Jakob Poetlt, who is dealing with a back strain.

Toronto has three players listed questionable: an impactful rookie in Collin Murray-Boyles, starting guard Immanuel Quickly and sharpshooter Ja’Kobe Walter.

The Thunder and Raptors tip off at 6 p.m. CT.