OKC Thunder Still Dealing with Injuries Ahead of Raptors' Bout
Fresh off a loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Raptors tonight, hoping to get back in the win column.
Unfortunately, OKC is still dealing with extensive injuries, a large part of why they dropped a game to Indiana in the first place. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points, Chet Holmgren added 25 and three blocks, and the Thunder still weren't able to overcome their former Finals opponent due to the myriad of players out.
OKC seemed to be near full health weeks ago, but has since been bitten by the injury bug yet again. They're among the league leaders in reserve minutes so far this season.
Toronto has overachieved relative to preseason expectations, sitting as the East's No. 4 seed currently. They play a fun brand of basketball built around defense from lengthy forwards, and high-octane offense that shares the ball and can find talented players such as Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and more.
Here are the injury reports for both the Raptors and Thunder:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain
Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Aaron Wiggins —Questionable: Right hip impingement
Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain
Toronto Raptors injuries:
Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League
Collin Murray-Boyles — Questionable: Left thumb contusion
Jakob Poeltl — Out: Back lower strain
Immanuel Quickley — Questionable: Right ankle soreness
Ja’Kobe Walter — Questionable: Right hip pointer
The Thunder continue to be without numerous starters and contributors. One-time All-Star Jalen Williams remains out with a hamstring strain picked up a few games back, and starter center Isaiah Hartenstein continues to work through his second stint of a right soleus strain.
Additionally, the Thunder are without Alex Caruso, who has an adductor strain, as well as second-year guard Ajay Mitchell, who’s quickly become one of the most important players on the team.
Guard Aaron Wiggins is the only player questionable to play for OKC as he deals with a right hip impingement.
The Raptors see a few notable players listed, including center Jakob Poetlt, who is dealing with a back strain.
Toronto has three players listed questionable: an impactful rookie in Collin Murray-Boyles, starting guard Immanuel Quickly and sharpshooter Ja’Kobe Walter.
The Thunder and Raptors tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
