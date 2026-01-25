Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

The Toronto Raptors have won three games in a row and remain in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC is favored by 11.5 points in this matchup, but it is without several rotation players, including Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Isaiah Hartenstein on Sunday.

The Thunder ended up losing to the Indiana Pacers without those players on Thursday night, despite a 47-point game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Can OKC bounce back on Sunday against a Raptors team that looks poised to make the playoffs?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference battle.

Raptors vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Raptors +11.5 (-112)

Thunder -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Raptors: +410

Thunder: -550

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Raptors vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Raptors record: 28-19

Thunder record: 37-9

Raptors vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Raptors Injury Report

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Jakob Poeltl – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Ja’Kobe Walter – questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Thunder Injury Report

Aaron Wiggins – questionable

Jalen Williams – out

Alex Caruso – out

Isaiah Hartenstein – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Raptors vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-122)

SGA has now put up back-to-back 40-point games, and he’s going to be asked to score the ball at a high level for OKC to win this matchup.

The Raptors are fourth in the league in defensive rating, but SGA is coming off a 28-shot game in the loss to Indiana.

He’s been ultra-efficient this season, averaging 32.3 points per game while knocking down 55.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 39.6 percent of his 3s. He should see even more usage with OKC short-handed in this game, and I think he’s a great bet to at least reach his season average on Sunday.

Raptors vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Toronto to cover in this matchup:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a shocking loss to the Indiana Pacers (who have just three road wins all season) at home on Friday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 47 points in that game, but it wasn’t enough for an OKC team that remains without Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto has a few key players – Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter – listed as questionable for this game, but I think the Raptors are undervalued as double-digit dogs in this matchup.

This season, the Raptors are 9-4 against the spread as road underdogs, and they rank 12th in the NBA in net rating. While OKC has been dominant at home (20-3), it is just 12-11 against the spread in those games.

With four key rotation players out on Sunday, I’m not comfortable laying this many points with the Thunder, especially with Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett all set to play for Toronto.

The Raptors may lose this game, but they can keep things within 11 points on Sunday.

Pick: Raptors +11.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

