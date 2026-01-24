The Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers in close fashion Friday night at Paycom Center, 117-114. Isaiah Joe had a chance to tie with an open corner three, but his shot rimmed out.

The Thunder fell to 37-9 on the season with the loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 47 points on 60.7% shooting. His performance was not enough for OKC to prevail.

These three takeaways tell the story of the night.

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) reacts after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. Second-quarter Push

The Thunder dug themselves into a 17-point hole early in the second quarter, overpowered by a 54.5% three-point barrage from the Pacers. A 19-6 run aided Oklahoma City to get right back into the game heading into the locker rooms.

The Thunder attacked the paint, getting to the line eight times in the quarter, knocking down seven free throws. The team ran through its superstar, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 18 points in the first half of play.

Cason Wallace played important minutes to the charge as well, playing tough defense on Pascal Siakam throughout the period despite the size differential, scoring seven of his 10 first-half points, knocking down both his attempts from behind the arc.

Physical defense and an extra push on offense were necessary for the Thunder to get back into the game.

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy (12) on a drive during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Needed Production From the MVP

Gilgeous-Alexander needed to score at will for the Thunder to keep the game close in the midst of continued three-point barrages from the Pacers. The reigning MVP rose to the task at hand.

The Kentucky alum scored 47 points on 17-for-28 shooting, converting all of his 12 free-throw attempts. He scored 30 points through three quarters of play for the 19th time this season.

As usual, Gilgeous-Alexander got to the rim consistently, finding pockets in and outside the painted area to go for shots. He radiated efficiency with a 70.6% true-shooting percentage.

Unfortunate for the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander's performance was not enough to defeat the Pacers, but it kept them in the game nonetheless.

Jan 23, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) passes beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Inability To Collect Momentum

The story of the night was instant responses by Pacer players, especially from Andrew Nembhard. Nembhard scored 27 points on the night, adding 11 assists to his stat line.

The Thunder could only garner one lead throughout the entire game, a two-point lead in the opening stages of the night. After going up 17 points, the Pacers were able to respond to multiple Thunder charges throughout the night, scoring a bucket each time the game got within one possession.

The game turned into a foul game in the closing stages, but Jarace Walker rose to the challenge, hitting four straight attempts at the line to keep the game in Indiana's favor. OKC had a solid look for the tie, with an open Joe in the corner, but his attempt bounced out of the rim to give Indiana a hard-earned win.