Anthony Edwards gets NBA awards for dunk and block of the year
Edwards was awarded Dunk, Block and Photo of the Year by the NBA Friday.
Edwards' poster dunk over John Collins in March was one of the most talked about moments from the NBA's regular season. It got him two awards, Dunk and Photo of the Year.
Ant Man was also awarded for his remarkable chase down block, sealing a regular season victory over the Pacers in March. He hit his head on the rim in one of the highlight plays of the season.
All three awards prove that Anthony Edwards has as good of a case of any for being the most exciting player in the NBA. He and the Timberwolves will look to carry the momentum into a Game 2 Western Conference Finals win tonight vs. the Mavericks.
