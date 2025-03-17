Chris Finch on 200th win: 'Hopefully it's just the beginning of a lot more'
Only two coaches in Minnesota Timberwolves history have reached 200 career wins: Flip Saunders and Chris Finch.
Finch hit win No. 200 when the Timberwolves won their eighth straight game after blowing out the Utah Jazz 128-102 Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. That's the longest Wolves winning streak since 2004 when Saunders was the team's coach. It's also the third-longest winning streak in franchise history, and Minnesota is only looking for more.
"I've had a great group of guys to work with. Fun every day," Finch said after Sunday's victory. "Obviously, it's all about those guys being able to go out there and perform and get the wins. Have an incredible staff and it's been a lot of fun along the way, but hopefully it's just the beginning of a lot more. But proud of it, certainly proud of the work we've been able to do up to this point, but want to keep stacking them up."
Anthony Edwards found out it was Finch's 200th career win when they told the players in the locker room. That was cause to present Finch with the game ball. Finch was hired as the Timberwolves coach during Edwards' rookie season, and the young Wolves star has only ever had positive things to say about his coach. It's a pairing that's just continued to blossom.
"That's the best relationship I've ever had with a coach throughout my basketball career," Edwards said. "He lets his players play. He coach everybody, I feel like that's the best thing about him. He gonna coach everybody hard and critique everybody, and then when you got it going and you playing well, he gonna let you know, so he's doing it the right way."
The 200 wins should only be the beginning for Finch, and the opportunities to add to that total will only continue, beginning Monday night when the Wolves host the Indiana Pacers for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Target Center in Minneapolis.