'I let my team down': Rudy Gobert takes blame for Luka Doncic's game-winner
It was a great individual play from Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, but Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert nevertheless took the blame for the game-changing moment.
Doncic hit a go-ahead stepback 3-pointer over Gobert, who switched on to Doncic out of a pick and roll, with three seconds remaining in a 109-108 Timberwolves loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Mavs lead the series 2-0.
“We switch on the pick and roll and I was on iso on (Doncic) and he hit a big-time shot," Gobert said. "I let my team down on the last play."
"They believed in me to get a stop, and they scored," Gobert added. "Any score but a 3, which is something that (Doncic) does very well. So definitely, yeah, definitely taking that responsibility to be better in that situation."
Jaden McDaniels was originally matched up against Doncic, but Gobert switched following a screen from Dereck Lively II. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said the intention was not to double Doncic on that play, but instead to switch and force him inside the 3-point arc. Doncic was able to get to his spot and step back for the 3 after a crossover, and he hit the biggest shot when his team needed it most.
Gobert said forcing Doncic inside would've been the better option, but that his focus was simply on getting the stop, one way or another. "Just get a stop, be better," he said.
The Timberwolves did have one last chance after that, but Naz Reid's potential game-winning 3 rimmed out as time expired. Now they'll need to regroup while facing a 2-0 series deficit, knowing they were just inches away from victories in both Games 1 and 2 on their home court.
"We really are aware that, a lot of times, we beat ourselves," Gobert said. "When we don't beat ourselves, we are in great positions to win games. So trying to find new ways to not beat yourself as much and just being able to be who we are. And being able to do it even longer and harder, and be able to do it at the end of games. We've done it, we've done it before, so we'll be better."