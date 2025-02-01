Lengthy Timberwolves injury report: Julius Randle ruled out
The Minnesota Timberwolves will once again have to rely on a youth movement of backups in order to beat the Washington Wizards on Saturday after team officials ruled out forward Julius Randle.
Randle left the game Thursday against the Utah Jazz with a right groin strain. The Timberwolves have not revealed the severity of Randle's injury, but he will not play Saturday against a Wizards team that is 6-44 and has lost 16 consecutive games.
Without Randle, the expectation is for Naz Reid to enter the starting lineup.
Randle isn't the only Wolves player on the injury report. Donte DiVincenzo remains out with a sprained big toe and Mike Conley (thumb sprain) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (foot) are both questionable.
Conley didn't play in the game against Utah while Shannon has been out for multiple weeks with a foot injury. However, the Wolves cleared him to resume five-on-five basketball on Friday and the rookie appears to be ready to get back on the court for game action.
The Wizards haven't won since New Year's Day and they've allowed 120+ points in 10 of the 16 games they've lost since beating the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 1. They've surrendered 130+ points seven times in that stretch.
The game tips off at 7:10 p.m. CT at Target Center in Minneapolis.