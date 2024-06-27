Report: Wolves acquire future second-round pick in NBA Draft day two trades
The Timberwolves began Thursday with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft.
But it appears that after selecting guards Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. in the first round Wednesday night, Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly was satisfied with his team's haul in the NBA draft. The Wolves got through Thursday without making a selection.
The Timberwolves reportedly traded the No. 37 overall pick and Wendell Moore Jr. to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 53 overall selection in a move that helped Minnesota shed cap space.
Then the Timberwolves traded the No. 53 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, and while total compensation wasn't immediately clear, the Timberwolves received the No. 57 overall pick back in return, and Jon Krawczynski has since reported that a future second-round pick was also acquired. Then Minnesota traded that pick to the Toronto Raptors, per Wojnarowski.
It was not immediately clear what the Wolves received in return from the Raptors, but the likely scenario is that the trade backs are moves intended to save cap space, Krawczynski has since reported that cash considerations were acquired. Minnesota's selection of Dillingham is projected to significantly raise the Wolves' luxury tax bill next season.
As it currently stands, the Timberwolves will be well above the second apron of the luxury tax.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.