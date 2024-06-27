Tim Connelly on draft-night deal: 'It's not time to get scared now'
The Timberwolves were aggressive in round one of Wednesday night's NBA draft, trading an unprotected first-round pick in 2031 as well as a protected 2030 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 8 overall pick in Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham.
Adding the No. 8 overall pick to the fold will increase the Wolves' luxury-tax bill from $56 million to $84 million, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.
It is a move that proves the ownership's willingness to spend.
"Ownership was fantastic. Certainly, any time you're aggressive there's financial realities. We think we have a chance. We're at the big table, so it's not time to get scared now," Tim Connelly told reporters following the draft Wednesday night.
Given Minnesota's current cap situation, there are limited options this offseason to add talent through free agency. Finding itself in the "second apron" under the new salary cap restrictions, the only options were essentially to add players on veteran minimum contracts, which includes impeding free agents like Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin.
Acquiring Dillingham was effectively a way to trade for a player who will make roughly $5 million per year, something they could not have afforded to do in free agency. No matter which owner is writing the Wolves' checks next year, deciding to pay a $28 million increase in luxury tax for a player who will turn 20 years old in January shows aggressiveness to win now.
Dillingham gives the team a player that can join to rotation as soon as this year, but also someone who can learn behind Mike Conley and become the point guard of the future down the road.
Connelly has garnered a lot praise for his draft-night success, and Wednesday night has the chance to give him another feather in his cap.