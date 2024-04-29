Timberwolves' Chris Finch suffered ruptured patellar tendon
Chris Finch suffered a major injury to his right knee late in Minnesota's 122-116 win in Phoenix to complete a four-game sweep of the Suns Sunday night.
According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Finch ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee when Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley collided with him after being bumped out of bounds by Suns guard Devin Booker. Finch fell to the court and immediately grabbed his knee while in visibile pain.
Finch was helped to the locker room and assistant coach Micah Nori took control in his place on the Timberwolves bench. Afterward, the entire team gathered around Finch in the medical room. Per Krawczynski, Finch was able to walk out of the locker room on crutches.
According to the National Library of Medicine, a ruptured patellar tendon involves a complete tear of the tendon that connects the patella to the tibia. The injury requires "prompt diagnosis and surgical repair."
It's unclear what the medical plan for Finch is, but the sweep of the Suns allows some time to figure things out. The second-round playoff series between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets or Lakers will begin May 4 or May 6.