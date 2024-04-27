Wolves' Anderson in, Suns' Allen out for Game 3 of first-round series
Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson is available for Friday night's Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said pregame. Meanwhile, Suns guard Grayson Allen is out after initially being ruled a gametime decision.
Anderson was listed as questionable for the game with a right hip pointer, an injury he suffered during the Timberwolves' Game 1 victory. Finch said before Game 2 that Anderson's status for the contest was "to be determined," but he did not see any action in that matchup, another Wolves win.
Allen, meanwhile, was also listed as questionable for Friday's game with an ankle injury. Allen injured the ankle during Game 1 and was listed as questionable for Game 2. While he was back in the starting lineup for Game 2, Allen re-injured the ankle during the third quarter and exited the game. He was very slow to get up before behind helped off the court and to the locker room.
The Timberwolves and Suns will meet for the third of their best-of-seven series for a late 9:30 p.m. tipoff Friday night. The Timberwolves with a 2-0 series lead will be looking to take a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history .