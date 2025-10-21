Blazers Called Out for Key Weakness Ahead of 2025-26 Season Opener
Chauncey Billups has to like what he has in Rip City.
More news: Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
The Portland Trail Blazers figure to be a very frisky squad in a loaded Western Conference.
The team's newly-extended head coach has worked diligently in developing a host of young talents throughout the roster. With a few of those players looking to take the next step, is there a realistic world where the Blazers contend for a playoff spot?
Zach Kram and Anthony Slater are two ESPN pundits who came together in crafting a massive preview of the 2025-26 NBA season.
The Blazers were analyzed on several different fronts. Slater in particular voiced his concern over the team being able to score enough points to be competitive.
More news: Former NBA Guard Responds to Possible 'Adidas Curse' Causing Damian Lillard's Achilles Tear
"How will they score enough?" Slater wondered. "The Blazers finished with the 22nd-ranked offense last season and then traded their leading scorer, [Anfernee] Simons, to Boston. It makes sense to lean into their defensive identity, but points are needed to win games. [Shaedon] Sharpe averaged 18.5 last season on subpar efficiency. Portland will need him to spike the points and raise the percentages, in addition to mini offensive leaps from [Scoot] Henderson, [Deni] Avdija and others."
Kram then gave a real prediction as to how the team will shake out. While he's very bullish on the team's ability to defend, he shares similar reservations over a lack of scoring punch across the roster.
"Portland finishes with a top-five defense and a bottom-five offense," Kram predicted. "The Trail Blazers were already better on the defensive end last season, with wing stopper [Toumani] Camara leading the way."
A Major Imbalance
"That imbalance should be even more skewed this season, after Portland traded Simons for [Jrue] Holiday and waived Deandre Ayton to elevate [Donovan] Clingan to the starting lineup," Kram added. "Defensive aces Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III could also play more after combining for just 35 games last season."
The team will go as far as Henderson and Sharpe takes them. Much is expected of the dynamic duo, and seeing both become consistent scorers would go a long way towards this team reaching its peak.
The possible x-factor for this year offensively is first-round pick Yang Hansen. The burly center out of China has a highly sophisticated skill-set. Hansen's ability to pass the basketball from the elbow is quite special for a first-year player — and as such he could figure to be more of an offensive force than anyone is projecting currently.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.