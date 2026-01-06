Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Shares Exciting Injury News

The Portland Trail Blazers didn't sign Damian Lillard with any intentions of the franchise legend suiting up during the 2025-26 season. With that said, Lillard's Achilles tendon tear appears likely to keep Dame out for a full season.

Lillard shared an update on The Road Trippin’ Show that Blazers fans should be happy about, even if the best-case scenario of an early return this year is off the table.

"It's going great. I think it's just one of those injuries where you’ve got to take your time—you know, it takes what it takes. The first couple of weeks to maybe two or three months is kind of frustrating because you're so limited. But with patience, giving yourself grace, and doing the things necessary to continue progressing, you get to a point where you start to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Lillard said.

Damian Lillard's Future Blazers Role Unclear

The backcourt Lillard will return to in Rip City next season is, quite frankly, a major question mark. It's a question mark that sparks more questions.

Will Scoot Henderson be the starting floor general, or will Shaedon Sharpe fend him off? What about Jrue Holiday? Where does he slot in? How about Caleb Love? He'll be on a full-time contract before long based on his recent play.

There are so many questions about the Blazers' guard spots, but the head coach isn't even settled. Tiago Splitter is leading a team currently ticketed for the NBA Play-In Tournament, so he may well be safe. The on-court product is much improved from last year.

Imagining 2026's opening day now is an exercise in futility, between the February 5 trade deadline and the offseason ahead.

That's just the next time "Dame D.O.L.L.A." will suit up, so it's hard for Blazers fans not to think about it.