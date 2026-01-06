The Portland Trail Blazers Backcourt Has Fully Emerged in 2026

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to win, notching their third straight victory to ring in the new year with a 137-117 triumph over the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. Their success has been largely defined by their backcourt.

Deni Avdija has blossomed into a star this season. Undoubtedly. He is a deserving All-Star as a top-20 scorer (25.1 PPG) and assist man (7.1 APG). No one is more important to the Blazers' success this season than Avdija.

Shaedon Sharpe isn't far behind. Sharpe's leap has been consequential following his $90 million extension this past offseason. His efficiency is a work in progress, but once the progression is complete, Sharpe's ceiling is limitless next to Avdija.

Finally, off the pine is the emergence of two-way sensation Caleb Love. It probably won't be long before Love is on a full-time contract, given his recent output. Love has scored in the double digits for eight straight games. He's knocked down 11 of his last 27 three-pointers.

Together, Portland's backcourt is powering a pleasant run to what would be a Play-In Tournament spot if the regular season ended today. Is there room for more?

Is Jrue Holiday the Odd Man Out in Blazers Backcourt?

Jrue Holiday isn't even back yet. When the 35-year-old suits up again, will he be back in the rotation? Or is he the odd man out in the Blazers' backcourt?

Holiday's versatility will keep him in the rotation. He can guard all five positions, which opens up the chance for minutes at the 3 alongside Sharpe and Avdija, who will play the lion's share of minutes in the postseason. More than likely, Love won't be in the lineup as much when the games matter because of his defensive limitations.

Holiday's name has been floated in rumors involving Jonathan Kuminga, but Portland would probably prefer sending Jerami Grant to the Golden State Warriors in any such arrangement. With that said, either fits nicely into a small-ball lineup with Draymond Green at the 5, Jimmy Butler at the 4, and Steph Curry at the 1.

The Blazers are in good shape, because keeping Holiday and Grant would give the team great depth for the stretch run and postseason. Trading either opens up opportunities for their youth. And if Portland some drops out of contention drastically over the next few weeks, the veteran trade pieces give them the opportunity to reset.

No odd man out. Just guys who are versatile and can fill different roles in the rotation.