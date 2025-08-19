Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
The Portland Trail Blazers seem to have finally figured out a core that they want to build around for the future. The offseason moves that they made seem to have solidified that.
After a strong finish to last season, Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe, and Deni Avdija are the four guys they want to have on the roster for the future.
Avdija was a revelation for the Trail Blazers last year, showing that he might be the best player on the team next season. One outlet believes he could contend for a major award.
More news: Blazers' Joe Cronin Awarded Shocking Ranking Among NBA GMs
Trail Blazers player Deni Avdija could win the Most Improved Player Award
Portland is going to give Avdija a chance to be a good offensive player with Damian Lillard out for a year. In fact, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel gives Avdija a chance to win the Most Improved Player Award.
"However, one could assume that Bennedict Mathurin and Deni Avdija will be in the running since they are expected to be primary offensive weapons for Indiana and Portland, respectively."
Avdija is the best offensive player that the Blazers have right now, so he is going to get an opportunity to really see what he can do on the offensive end of the court.
Portland is going to be a team to watch next season, as they believe that they will be able to contend for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference. Avdija is one of the reasons they believe that.
More news: Blazers News: Mark Cuban Reacts to Portland's New Owner
Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija might contend to win Most Improved
If Avdija is going to take home that award, he has to increase the volume of shots that he is putting up so he can increase the amount of points he scores on a nightly basis.
Last year, Avdija shot just 11.7 times per game. Avdija needs to be shooting the ball at least 15 times in order to really get a shot at winning this award. His 3-point efficiency needs to be better, as well.
This past season, Avdija averaged 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.