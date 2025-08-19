Former NBA Guard Responds to Possible 'Adidas Curse' Causing Damian Lillard's Achilles Tear
The Portland Trail Blazers have Damian Lillard back home on the roster again after two seasons away. Lillard had two unfulfilling years in Milwaukee after requesting a trade from Portland.
Even worse, Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers. Portland has already ruled him out for all of next season, meaning he'll return in 2026-27.
Lillard wasn't the only superstar player to tear his Achilles tendon in the playoffs. One former NBA player believes that an Adidas curse might be the reason for his injury.
Former NBA guard believes Adidas curse could be a reason Damian Lillard tore his Achilles
Former NBA guard Sebastian Telfair spoke on VladTV about whether he believes Lillard's Achilles tear is due to a so-called "Adidas curse."
"That's no curse. What are you talking about? Everything's Gucci over there," Telfair said. "Adidas is corny. It got nothing to do with the individuals. Adidas is corny, and they do have bad luck, but that's another story."
Telfair doesn't believe that the injury has anything to do with Adidas having some bad luck with guys getting hurt recently. It's just a freak thing that happened to happen to Lillard.
Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles against the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, but he's with Puma. That clearly doesn't have anything to do with the fact that some guys are getting hurt.
Lillard is just going to make sure that he is stronger going forward for the rest of his career so that something like this doesn't happen again. He only has a few years left to play.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard can't blame Adidas for his injury
Lillard certainly wouldn't blame this injury on any silly curse. He just happened to suffer a devastating injury late in his career. It's one of the injuries that the NBA needs to study more.
Eventually, they will figure out why this injury has become more prevalent. That is going to be something that the NBAPA wants done so that the players are more protected.
This past season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Lillard shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
