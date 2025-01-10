Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks 'Cheap Shot' in Late Game Defeat
The Portland Trail Blazers seemed to have the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks' number on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.
At least, until late in the fourth quarter.
Dallas went on a game-saving 16-0 run to close out the contest, eventually surviving with a narrow 117-111 win.
Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, head coach Chauncey Billups and starting forward Toumani Camara were both frustrated late when Camara was not rewarded with foul shots after getting hip-checked by starting Mavericks center Dereck Lively II.
Camara, all 6-foot-7 of him, was defending the 7-foot-1 Lively in the post. Camara contested a look from Lively, but Lively knocked him down, hitting him with his hip.
“I felt like dude hit him with a cheap shot,” Billups remarked postgame. “Whether it was cheap or not, I just thought he got fouled, to be honest.”
Following the contact, Camara sat on the floor, glaring critical at game officials.
“Tou, he’s never really demonstrative like that,” Billups said. “But when he is, you know that there’s something behind it.”
Camara, now Portland's best defender, was sicced onto Lively all night. There wasn't always much he could do to stop the springy young big man, selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Earlier in the game, Camara had been ably drawing charges from opposing players. This time, Billups, thought, he was unjustly punished.
Lively finished with a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double, on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the charity stripe. Starting power forward PJ Washington paced Dallas with 23 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from beyond the arc) and 11-of-11 shooting from the foul line, plus 14 rebounds of his own, three steals, a block and a dime.
Camara, meanwhile, with his energy clearly taxed by his defensive assignment, finished 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the floor (3-of-8 from long range), two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
