Blazers and Mavs Rise in Jonathan Kuminga Trade Sweepstakes as 2 NBA Teams Fade

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of two teams that have emerged as serious suitors in Jonathan Kuminga's trade sweepstakes. Two other teams have since fallen out of the race for the Golden State Warriors forward.

Per HoopsHype, "the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers have also been linked with trade interest in Kuminga, league sources told HoopsHype. Conversely, previous interest from the Miami Heat has seemingly lessened. While the Wizards were also loosely linked to Kuminga, they’re unlikely to make a significant pursuit, HoopsHype has learned."

Per ESPN's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania on Wednesday, "On the first day he became eligible to be moved, fifth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga demanded a trade away from the Golden State Warriors, league sources told ESPN."

The Blazers have Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, and Jrue Holiday as potential trade candidates that could be of interest to the Warriors. More moving pieces would be involved in any deal. With that said, there are hang-ups about trading for a player like Kuminga after what he's shown in his career, beyond the salary cap questions Portland faces as a hard-capped team against the first apron.

Jonathan Kuminga Would Bring Question Marks to Blazers Locker Room

Why fix what isn't broken? While most don't see a point in the Blazers keeping their current core intact, since a postseason berth isn't something Portland has confidence in achieving beyond the NBA Play-In to national media figures, the players beg to differ.

There's something to a locker room that's playing for the greater good. We know Kuminga will be playing for his next contract over anything else. He had the chance to buy into a veteran-heavy Warriors locker room and play his part, but he's balked at the idea of playing second fiddle to Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. It's jeopardizing one of the last years of Steph Curry's career.

Why let it jeopardize what the Blazers have built in 2025-26? Portland's youth has benefitted from sharing a locker room with guys like Holiday and Grant. Who knows what a shifted power dynamic would look like. Of course, if Kuminga isn't given a big role, there wouldn't be a shifted power dynamic, but a disgruntled player.

If the Blazers knew they wanted to extend Kuminga, a trade would become more palatable. Otherwise, trading for a contract-year Kuminga is the last thing the Blazers need to consider over the next several weeks.