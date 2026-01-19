Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

Mike Brown’s New York Knicks have hit a serious rough patch since the NBA Cup, as they’ve fallen behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference and are in serious danger of falling even further heading into Monday’s contest with the Dallas Mavericks.

New York has lost three games in a row and is 2-8 in its last 10, posting one of the worst defensive ratings in the NBA over that stretch.

Luckily it is favored at home against a Dallas team that may end up tanking this season with Anthony Davis out. The Mavs, who have won two games in a row, are just 7-16 when Davis is out of the lineup this season, and he’s sidelined for the next few weeks.

In addition to that, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington are out while Cooper Flagg is questionable.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart missed New York’s loss to Phoenix on Saturday, and they are listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup.

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Mavs vs. Knicks on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Mavs +10.5 (-110)

Knicks -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavs: +340

Knicks: -440

Total

230.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mavericks vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Mavs record: 17-26

Knicks record: 25-17

Mavericks vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – probable

Anthony Davis – out

P.J. Washington – out

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Dante Exum – out

Cooper Flagg – questionable

Daniel Gafford – out

D’Angelo Russell – out

Ryan Nembhard – probable

Miles Kelly – probable

Knicks Injury Report

Jalen Brunson – questionable

Josh Hart – questionable

Trey Jemison III – out

Mavericks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg 20+ Points (-136)

Flagg missed the Mavericks' matchup with the Knicks earlier this season, but I think this is still a great spot for him as a scorer if he's able to play.

New York's defense has been atrocious in recent weeks, ranking 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.

That sets up well for Flagg, who is the clear No. 1 option in this offense with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and others all out on Monday night.

Flagg has 20 or more points in 18 games this season, and he's averaging 20.9 points per game since Dec. 1 while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc.

There's a chance Flagg's minutes could be limited on Monday, but I like him to lead this offense with so many Dallas players on the injury report.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

This is a get right spot for the Knicks, who have struggled mightily on the road and are finally getting a cupcake matchup at home against a short-handed Dallas team.

The statuses of Flagg and Brunson loom large in this game, but even if Brunson sits, the Knicks are a far more talented team with all of these key players out for Dallas.

If Brunson plays, the Knicks are back in business, as they’ve gone 24-13 when the All-Star guard is in the lineup.

Despite their recent struggles, the Knicks are still 14-7 against the spread at home while the Mavs are a brutal 4-14 straight up on the road.

I don’t think Dallas’ offense (27th in offensive rating) is good enough to take advantage of how poorly the Knicks have defended as of late – especially if Brunson and Hart play.

I’ll lay the points in this early-evening matchup at MSG.

Pick: Knicks -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

