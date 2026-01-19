Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Knicks)

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has missed the team's last two games with an ankle injury, but it appears he's making steps towards a return.

Flagg has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Monday's game against the New York Knicks, giving him a chance to suit up after missing back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz. Flagg went down on Jan. 14 against the Denver Nuggets and did not return after playing less than 15 minutes in that game.

Cooper Flagg (ankle) listed questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 18, 2026

Even if Flagg does play, oddsmakers aren't giving the Mavericks much of a chance on the road in this game. Dallas is a 10.5-point road underdog against the Knicks, who may also be short-handed in this matchup with both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart listed as questionable.

Brunson has missed the last two games for New York with his own ankle injury.

Flagg has put together a strong rookie season even though Dallas has not been able to win at a high level. The Duke product is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from 3-point range.

With Flagg's status still up in the air for Monday, here's a look at a potential prop betting angle for him against New York.

Best Cooper Flagg Prop Bet vs. Knicks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cooper Flagg 20+Points (-136)

Flagg missed the Mavericks' matchup with the Knicks earlier this season, but I think this is still a great spot for him as a scorer if he's able to play.

New York's defense has been atrocious in recent weeks, ranking 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.

That sets up well for Flagg, who is the clear No. 1 option in this offense with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and others all out on Monday night.

Flagg has 20 or more points in 18 games this season, and he's averaging 20.9 points per game since Dec. 1 while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc.

There's a chance Flagg's minutes could be limited on Monday, but I like him to lead this offense with so many Dallas players on the injury report.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.