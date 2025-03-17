Blazers' Jerami Grant, Robert Williams Land on Injury Report Ahead of Wizards Game

INJURY REPORT 3/17 vs. WAS:



OUT

Deandre Ayton (L Calf Strain)

Rayan Rupert (G League On Assignment)

Jabari Walker (Concussion Protocol)

Robert Williams III (L Knee Sprain)



DOUBTFUL

Jerami Grant (R Knee Tendinitis)



QUESTIONABLE

Toumani Camara (R Calf Soreness)