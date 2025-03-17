Blazers' Jerami Grant, Robert Williams Land on Injury Report Ahead of Wizards Game
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Washington Wizards for their 69th game of the 2024-25 season. After Monday night, the Blazers will have 13 games left in their season and still sit on the outside looking in for the Play-in tournament.
With a good stretch to end the season and some help from the teams in front of them, the Blazers may be able to secure the 10th and final spot in the Western Conference. The Blazers need to keep stacking wins and have a great chance to do so against the lowly Washington Wizards.
Portland will host the Wizards on Monday on the second night of a back-to-back; however, the Blazers will be shorthanded.
The Blazers will likely be without their two top veterans, forward Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III.
Grant is listed as doubtful and likely won't play due to right knee tendinitis. Williams is ruled out with a left knee sprain.
Grant has been sidelined for three straight games and will likely miss his fourth on Monday. If Grant is ruled out again, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Kris Murray, and Matisse Thybulle are candidates for increased roles.
The 31-year-old has not played well for most of the season. In 47 games, he is averaging 14.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting a poor 37.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three in 32.4 minutes of action.
The last time Grant was on the court, he recorded 25 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes of action on March 9 against the Pistons.
As for Williams, he has not seen the floor since Feb. 20. He will remain on the sidelines Monday and currently doesn't have a timetable to return. The 27-year-old last played on Feb. 20 against the Lakers. In that contest, he recorded eight points, six rebounds, one assist, two blocks, and two steals in 25 minutes.
Nevertheless, the Blazers are favorites in this matchup with a -5.5 spread. The Blazers will look for their 30th win of the season and their 18th win at home.
Portland has not been great in their last 10 games, recording a 4-6 record, averaging 115.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.8 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field.
