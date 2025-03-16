Blazers Linked to Sharpshooting ACC Forward in New NBA Mock Draft
The Portland Trail Blazers have had a season no one expected them to have. The Balzers have a puncher's chance at making the play-in if they can finish the season strong and get help from the teams in front of them.
For Portland, all that matters is getting as much young talent as possible and building a squad that can compete for years to come.
The Blazers will look to collect as much young talent as possible, and they do just that in this latest NBA Mock Draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report.
Wasserman has the Blazers select Duke sharpshooting guard Kon Knueppel.
"Watching Kon Knueppel drain quick-release threes, attack closeouts and finish plays in transition in recent weeks makes it easy to picture his fit and value at the next level.
"The Portland Trail Blazers could eye him for a complementary role that calls for scoring out of spot-ups and off movement. But he can also get downhill in ball-screen situations.
"His shotmaking has been easy to buy, based on his balance and accuracy in every shooting situation.
"Teams may have a tough time buying a shot-creator, which limits possibilities when it comes to upside. He figures to wind up with a team that's looking to fill a need or hole with shooting, high-IQ play and instant results."
The 19-year-old freshman from Milwaukee has had one heck of a 2024-25 season. He was named to the second-team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team in his freshman season as a Blue Devil.
In the season, Knueppel is averaging 14.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three in 33 games and 30.2 minutes of action.
The freshman guard stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 217 pounds. Knueppel is arguably the best shooter coming out of the class. He has a quick release, and he can either shoot well off the catch or dribble/step-backs as well as on the move.
Knueppel has the offensive tools to be a stellar player at the next level, but some doubt his lengthy and body type in the NBA. There is no doubt that he is a project at the next level, but one that could benefit a team like the Blazers. '
Portland lacks a sharpshooting guard, and Knueppel could be just that for the Blazers.
More Trail Blazers: NBA Investigating Thunder for Possible Policy Violation vs Portland
Blazers Could Land $96M Guard This Offseason By Parting with Jerami Grant
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.