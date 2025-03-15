Blazers News: NBA Investigating Thunder for Possible Policy Violation vs Portland
The NBA is investigating the Oklahoma City Thunder for a potential policy violation that occurred during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The league is investigating whether the Thunder violated the player participation policy during the game on March 7.
More Trail Blazers news: Jerami Grant Not Practicing as Blazers Injuries Continue to Mount
The Thunder sat their entire starting lineup against the Trail Blazers and key role player Carson Wallace. Oklahoma City still won the game but it seems that the league is suspicious about the motives behind the injury decisions.
Star guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander sat out of the game due to rest, Wallace was dealing with a knee injury, Jalen Williams was out due to a wrist injury, and Luguentz Dort had right patellofemoral soreness. Additionally, Chet Holmgren was out due to a lower leg issue and Isaiah Hartenstein was dealing with a nasal fracture.
All in all, there were a ton of players missing from this game. This comes after the NBA fined the Utah Jazz $100,000 for sitting star forward Lauri Markkanen for multiple games.
All of the players except for Holmgren played in the team's previous game on March 5 and all six suited up in the team's next game. This likey led the league to look into things and now the Thunder are under investigation.
The NBA has started to crack down on these types of decisions in previous seasons as they want a better product on the court. But even with all these players missing the game, Portland still fell to the undermanned Thunder team in a close game.
It was a competitive game even without all the players in the lineup. However, the Thunder now face some consequences for their actions against Portland.
The Trail Blazers will move forward as they try to make a last-ditch effort to reach the postseason. Portland sits 4.5 games back of the final Play-In spot but they have also lost five straight games.
If they want to have any hope of making the playoffs, the team will need to start putting some wins together soon.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers' Scoot Henderson Explains Scoring Tear
LaMarcus Aldridge Reveals He Tried to Return to Blazers Multiple Times But Former General Manager Stopped It
Jabari Walker Makes Blazers History, Joining Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.