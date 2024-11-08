Blazers-Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The 3-6 Portland Trail Blazers continue their road trip with a game against the 5-3 Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. The Trail Blazers are playing their fourth straight road game, and their final road game before returning home on Sunday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
How to Watch
Trail Blazers-Timberwolves will take place in Minnesota at 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports North. The game can also be streamed on the Fubo TV App, NBA League Pass, and YouTube TV.
Odds
The Trail Blazers are (+12.5) underdogs to the Timberwolves (-12.5). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 220 points, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predictions
The Trail Blazers have not defeated a team that has a winning record this season. Their best win came against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are currently 4-4 heading into Friday's games. Two of the Trail Blazers' wins have come against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 3-6.
When the Trail Blazers have played the upper-echelon teams of the NBA, they have been trounced. The Golden State Warriors blew Portland out 140-104 on Opening Night, the Oklahoma City Thunder thrashed them 137-114, and both the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have held them under 100 total points.
For the Trail Blazers to have a chance at upsetting Minnesota or staying in the game, they must continue to score and avoid letting the game get away early.
Even if Portland keeps the game close, it's hard to see another outcome than the Timberwolves coming out victorious.
Prediction: Minnesota 118, Blazers 105
More
The positive for the Blazers is the Timberwolves do have some weaknesses they can try to exploit. The Timberwolves do not force a ton of turnovers and rank third-last in the NBA in rebounds per game. The Timberwolves are in the bottom 10 in both steals and blocks per game.
The Blazers are still looking to see further improvement from Scoot Henderson, one of their most promising young talents. Henderson is averaging slightly fewer points per game this season, and has yet to take another significant leap this season.
