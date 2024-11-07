Blockbuster Trade Proposal For Blazers to Transform Into Western Conference Powerhouse
The Portland Trail Blazers have been stuck in mediocrity for years. Yet, after they traded away star point guard Damian Lillard last season, Portland was finally able to enter into a needed rebuild.
Portland finished last season with a record of 21-61, seeing them land in last place within the Western Conference standings. It could be a long road back for the Trail Blazers but they do have some young pieces that could help fast break everything.
All it takes is one superstar agreeing to joining the Trail Blazers which could be easier said than done. With Portland not being a typical destination spot for star players, the team may need to guage the trade market.
Every year in the NBA, disgruntled star players are traded. This is where the Trail Blazers can come into things and change the trajectory of their organization.
There have been all sorts of rumors that the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking into trading star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland should jump all over it.
They have a combination of players and picks that could entice Milwaukee to make a move. If anything, they could offer the Bucks back their own picks that they sent Portland in the Lillard trade last year.
A deal could look like this:
Portland receives: Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee receives: Center Deandre Ayton, guard Scott Henderson, a 2028 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round pick swap, and a 2030 first-round draft pick.
The Trail Blazers would land one of the best players in the entire NBA and could look to pair him with another star. Antetokounmpo likely wouldn't agree to come to Portland unless he had another star lined up next to him to come with.
One name that could be of interest to the Trail Blazers could be Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo.
They could try to swing a separate deal with Miami for the star center, pairing him with Antetokounmpo. He could create a strong big-man pairing alongside rookie Donovan Clingan unless Miami demanded him in any deal.
Miami and Milwaukee could then work out a deal for the Bucks to send Lillard to Miami to land alongside Jimmy Butler. Portland would need to shed themselves of the contract with Jerami Grant as well but they could pull off another deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to unload his salary.
While theses types of complicated multi-trades are very unlikely, they would push the Trail Blazers directly back into contention. A duo of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo would be extremely tough defensively and Portland could build around them moving forward.
