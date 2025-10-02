Blazers' Yang Hansen Gets Stamp of Approval From Damian Lillard
The decision by the Portland Trail Blazers to draft Yang Hansen in the first round of this year's NBA Draft turned a few heads.
More news: Blazers Rising Star Could Make NBA Top 100 Next Year, Says Insider
Hansen, hailing from China, was perceived to be a bit of an unknown. Those following the team were a bit befuddled by his selection with fellow center Donovan Clingan being drafted last year as a top-10 pick. Hansen was projected by most draft prognosticators to go in the second round.
Despite the shock over his selection from a position standpoint (both as a center and where he went in the draft), Hansen has turned even more heads by his impressive skill-set.
The young center has immensely impressed with a sophisticated offensive bag for someone only 20 years of age. The "Baby Jokic" comparisons have been running wild — and while Hansen may never become half the player Nikola Jokic is, there are some unique similarities between the two.
At the team's media day this past Monday, franchise legend Damian Lillard spoke about Hansen and what he brings to the table. Clearly, the future Hall of Fame point guard believes in his young center's ability to be a productive NBA player.
More news: Blazers Cut Ties With Former Warriors, Lakers Forward Ahead of Training Camp
"I think he can really play. The first thing that stuck out to me was his feel. He knows the right pass to make to get a quality shot. He's physical. I like his personality off the floor. He has confidence."
It will be interesting to see what Hansen's role on this team will be. Clingan is the locked-in starter given his ceiling as an elite rim-protector. Robert Williams III is also still on the roster as a possible veteran option.
Even so, the Blazers project to be a team that could struggle to score this year. This is most certainly a group with a defined defensive identity. It's also one without a lead facilitator, given that Scoot Henderson's torn hamstring will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.
Hansen's passing and playmaking skills could actually be utilized immediately, despite young centers usually taking a few years to get their feet wet when going against bigger, older, more physical players.
At the very least, it'll be quite fun to see him out on the court with everything he brings to the table.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.