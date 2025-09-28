Blazers Rising Star Could Make NBA Top 100 Next Year, Says Insider
The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to have some of their current players turn into star players in the next couple of years. They need some of their young guys to step up into new roles.
If Portland is going to have any chance of making the playoffs in the next couple of years and making some noise, then the Blazers need those guys to play very well.
Center Donovan Clingan is one of the players that they are counting on to turn into a great player. One insider believes he could be a top-100 player next season.
Insider believes Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan can be a top-100 player next season
ESPN released its annual ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA. While Clingan did not make that list, Kevin Pelton believes that Clingan has a shot to make it next year, liking his potential.
"As a rookie, Clingan was immediately one of the NBA's top rim protectors. He swatted 7.5% of opponent 2-point attempts while on the court, second in the league to Victor Wembanyama," Pelton writes.
Pelton believes that a bigger opportunity as a starter could lead to a lot of production, leading him to be on the list next season.
"Clingan's offensive game is still a work in progress and he averaged only 19.8 minutes. Portland buying out Deandre Ayton opens up a starting role for Clingan, who averaged double-figure rebounds (10.0 per game) in 37 starts last season," Pelton adds. "If he averages a double-double and 2-plus blocks, Clingan should sneak into the top 100."
The Trail Blazers have a lot of faith in Donovan Clingan
The Trail Blazers need a starting center who can be reliable in terms of games played. That's not something that Deandre Ayton has been doing the last couple of years.
Ayton also wasn't very good when he was on the court because he just didn't show a high level of effort. Clingan will certainly try hard when he's out there, but he has some injury issues on his own, too.
As a rookie, Clingan averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 53.9 percent from the field, as well.
