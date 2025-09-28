Blazers Cut Ties With Former Warriors, Lakers Forward Ahead of Training Camp
The NBA announced on Friday that the Portland Trail Blazers have waived 25-year-old guard/forward Blake Hinson, prior to the official start of team training camp.
More news: Blazers' Major Offseason Trade Slammed by Multiple Insiders
The Florida native had never appeared for the Blazers in an official NBA contest. He began his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to Pitt. With the Panthers, Hinson developed into an All-ACC player stemming primarily from a very impressive offensive skill-set.
After going undrafted out of college in 2024, Hinson connected with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way deal. After two months, the Lakers let Hinson go — and he then signed with the Golden State Warriors.
Hinson ended up with the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. He made 21 starts (34 total appearances) with the team this past year.
More news: Blazers Called Out By NBA Insider Over Disappointing Offseason
Hinson averaged an impressive 20.1 PPG on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent from 3-point land.
One of Hinson's most impressive games this past year was when he hit 10 triples en route to a 44-point performance. Based on his emergence this past year, there were hopes that Hinson could make the Blazers opening day roster as a possible floor spacer.
Hinson's Next Steps
However, as mentioned by Rose Garden Report scribe Sean Highkin, Hinson is expected to rejoin the franchise and be a member of Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
As an Exhibit 10 signing, Hinson will become eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300 — provided he stays with Rip City for at least 60 days.
There certainly is room in the NBA for a 6-foot-8 player that can hit shots from beyond the arc at close to a 40-percent clip. If Hinson continues to play well in the G League, it would not be surprising for him to latch on elsewhere even if it's not necessarily with the Trail Blazers.
Latest Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.