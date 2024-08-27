Former Blazers Big Man Returning to West Rival on Training Camp Deal
Veteran NBA power forward/center Skal Labissiere, a former Portland Trail Blazers deep-bench role player, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with the Sacramento Kings, according to Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 KTXL Sacramento.
Players who ink Exhibit 10 deals can see their NBA fates head in a variety of different directions following a club's training camp.
A team with an affiliate G League squad can convert players' Exhibit 10 contracts into two-way deals, which would allow players to toggle between an NBAGL club and the NBA team proper. Those deals could also be converted into standard agreements.
Alternately, a player on an Exhibit 10 deal could be cut and inked to a team's G League affiliate. If they stick with this squad for at least 60 days, the player would be eligible for a bonus worth up to $77,500 this season. Or a player could be cut and seek his fortunes elsewhere, of course.
Last year, Labissiere was inked to an Exhibit 10 contract and cut the same day, according to RealGM's transaction log.
The 6-foot-10 big man suited up for 14 Showcase Cup contests with the Stockton Kings (two starts), and notched averages of 7.6 points on a .484/.444/.375 slash line (that 3-point conversion rate arrived on a solid 1.9 triple tries a night), 3.7 boards, 1.8 blocks, 1.4 dimes and 0.5 steals across 16.4 minutes per night. He saw his minutes, touches and starts all improve significantly during the regular season. While starting all 26 of his games for Stockton in 2023-24, Labissiere averaged 16.8 points on a .651/.217/.625 slash line, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per bout.
Labissiere impressed enough to partake in G League’s Up Next Game at the league's 2024 All-Star Weekend.
The Kings just can't quit Labissiere. Sacramento traded for his draft rights after the Phoenix Suns selected him with the No. 28 pick during the 2016 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. He suited up for two-and-a-half seasons with Sacramento, before he was flipped to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through the 2018-19 season. Portland would go on to make the Western Conference Finals that spring, the furthest it would get with All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard as its best player. Labissiere also spent part the 2019-20 season with the Trail Blazers, before being flipped to the Atlanta Hawks — although he never suited up alongside All-Star point guard Trae Young and co.
Across 148 career NBA regular season contests (43 starts), Labissiere averaged 7.2 points on .492/.353/.748 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks a game.
