Blazers Land Massive Haul In Proposed 3-Team Trade of Jerami Grant
As the Portland Trail Blazers put the finishing touches on their offseason, the team still has a chance to do some significant transactions. All summer, veteran forward Jerami Grant has received trade interest from opposing teams but so far, nothing has come close to happening.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been the heaviest linked team to Grant as they look to upgrade their roster. Grant can provide a team with a strong 3-and-D presence but his contract is one of the biggest hindrances in any trade deal.
The veteran is scheduled to make $29.7 million for the upcoming season and has multiple more seasons left on his current contract. His salary increases each season and he will make $36.4 million in the final year as a 33-year-old.
Most teams don't want to take on that type of commitment, especially to a player whose production doesn't match his level of salary. But Grant is still a valuable piece around the league if put into the right deal.
In a new proposed trade deal for Grant, Cal Durrett of Hoops Habit has Portland landing a haul for the veteran. The trade is a three-team deal between the Lakers, Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic.
In the deal, Grant would head to the Lakers. Orlando would receive guard Anfernee Simons and a 2025 second-round pick from Los Angeles and Portland would get the bulk of the package.
The Trail Blazers would receive Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, three first-round picks, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura. This would be quite the return for Grant but Portland would also be moving Simons in the process as well.
However, the biggest issue with this trade package is the influx of guards that would be coming over. Portland already has a loaded backcourt so adding in multiple more guards doesn't make a ton of sense.
The Trail Blazers could look to flip a few players to get more assets but if this deal were to happen, Portland could be doing it for the draft capital. Additionally, landing Hachimura, who has a few years left on his contract, could be a strong piece moving forward.
Russell's contract is expiring so they could either try to flip him or get the salary relief at the end of the season. Portland has plenty of options moving forward in any Grant trade but will need to be smart about when to include him and other players.
