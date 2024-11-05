Blazers' Jerami Grant Listed as 'Dream' Trade Target For West Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers may have blown out the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night to improve to a respectable 3-5 record on the young 2024-25 season, but there's little question that the club is eyeing the 2024 NBA Draft's lottery, not the postseason, for a fourth straight year.
Given that, it might behoove team general manager Joe Cronin to explore trades for several of his five most appetizing vets, if not all of them: $34 million center Deandre Ayton, $29.8 million power forward Jerami Grant, $25.9 million point guard Anfernee Simons, $12.4 million backup center Robert Williams III, and $11 million All-Defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle. Deni Avdija is the other intriguing trade asset on a veteran deal who could fetch some value on the market, but since he was just acquired by Cronin for major draft equity this summer, it seems unlikely Cronin will look to move him.
Grant, specifically, has long been seen as a major trade prospect, though he's on a bit of a generous deal.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report writes that the 3-and-D power forward just might be the Minnesota Timberwolves' dream trade target this season. The 6-foot-7 Syracuse product, 30, is averaging 18.3 points on .376/.338/.828 shooting splits, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists (against 1.8 turnovers), 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals a night across 33.5 minutes a night, and would represent at least a significant defensive upgrade over current All-Star starter Julius Randle, though he's not nearly the playmaker Randle is.
"Thought exercise: What's the best thing the Minnesota Timberwolves could turn Julius Randle's expiring $33 million salary (player option for 2025-26) into?" Hughes asks. "The answer might just be cap relief, but it's hard to do better than Jerami Grant if you're thinking along the lines of a trade. He's on the books through 2027-28, which might be an issue for the already costly Wolves, but Grant's versatile defense and reliable three-point shooting (40.1 percent combined over the last two years) make him a much cleaner fit in Minnesota's frontcourt rotation."
That said, Hughes explains why a deal for Grant might be unlikely for Minnesota.
"The Wolves are bereft of picks and might need to involve a third team to make a Grant acquisition even semi-plausible," Hughes writes.
Hughes counters that Rookie Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Jared McCain could be an intriguing long-term ceiling raiser for Minnesota, and could be added for the expiring $4.6 million deal of backup wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, whose next salary might be too costly for the Timberwolves' bean counters.
