Draymond Green's Shocking Statement on Mavericks vs OKC Thunder
If these playoffs have proved anything, it's that the youth movement is here in the NBA. No series is proving that better than the Dallas Mavericks facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.
While it's a series that's hard for most to predict, Draymond Green has a prediction that may shock some - and upset OKC fans at the same time.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed that he believes the Dallas Mavericks will defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games, with six games at most.
"I actually got Dallas winning this series five, six at best," Green said. "The reason I have Dallas winning that way is because I just don't think OKC is big enough for Dallas. Dallas has length. When you look at PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford, and Luka - they also have girth. OKC has length, but they're mostly skinny guys. I think Dallas' physicality in this series will make the difference. There's good, if not better, offensively. I don't think Dallas is better defensively."
On paper, the Oklahoma City Thunder are straight up a better team than the Dallas Mavericks. There's a reason why the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference and swept the Pelicans in the first round. However, the NBA Playoffs are all about matchups, and Dallas definitely has a lot of versatility in this one.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey