Eastern Conference Playoff Team Interested in Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson's free agency will be very interesting to follow. The longtime Golden State Warriors guard is clearly declining, but still brings value with his shooting and gravity offensively. While many signs point to Thompson and Golden State having mutual interest in continuing their partnership, there is reportedly an Eastern Conference playoff team that could be a suitor.
During a segment of FanDuel's Run it Back show, NBA insider Shams Charania said that there is mutual interest between Thompson and the Orlando Magic.
"The Magic can open up an excess of $60 million in cap space this offseason, so they're going to be players," Charania said. "When you think about free agency and other moves that can be made, you look at scoring ... you look at the point guard position and also shooting and scoring on the wing, and one name to keep on, Klay Thompson. I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson. Thompson, along with several other vets around the league are looking at the Magic as a situation where you plug in a guy like Klay Thompson, you plug in another player, whether it be at the point guard position, shooting guard position, this team can make a jump around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
Orlando was just eliminated in seven games by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
