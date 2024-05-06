Golden State Warriors Franchise Reveals Major Announcement
The Golden State Warriors have expanded their franchise to beyond just the game of men's basketball. The team has its first WNBA team, and today, they announced its first GM of the franchise.
In a major press conference headed by Warriors owner Joe Lacob, the Golden State Warriors revealed its first-ever GM for their WNBA team. WNBA Golden State named Ohemaa Nyanin as the team's first general manager. Her responsibilities will be creating the roster, player development, and seeing all basketball operations.
“Ohemaa is the perfect fit to lead our WNBA basketball operations as we prepare for our inaugural season in 2025,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob said. “As we moved through the GM hiring process, it became more apparent each day how impressive and well-versed Ohemaa is in all facets of the business, and as a person."
"She brings an incredible knowledge of the WNBA and international women’s basketball landscape from her time with the Liberty and USA Basketball," Lacob added. "Additionally, she has a deep passion and desire to build a strong culture and, ultimately, win basketball games. We are thrilled to welcome her to Golden State."
Throughout the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have set themselves as a standard of excellence in the NBA. They've turned themselves into one of the most accomplished and profitable franchises in the league, and their WNBA team will have that same level of expectation - something Ohemaa Nyanin knows.
"Thank you, Mr. Joe Lacob, Kirk Lacob, the executive search committee for giving me this exhilarating, incredible opportunity to join this organization and more importantly, this family," Nyanin said. "The investment that has already been committed to building an incredible WNBA franchise is nothing short of amazing. I'm just really excited to collaborate with the current and future incredible minds to build a winning culture."
While the Golden State Warriors may have fallen short of fan's expectations this season, their frachise will always be ready to push boundaries in ways they've never done before. Creating a WNBA team is a first step to something much greater.