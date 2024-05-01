LeBron James' Incredible Steph Curry, Warriors Breakdown
While the Golden State Warriors are currently far from the peak of their dynasty, the brilliance of Steph Curry is something that will always keep the opposing defense on edge. This is what Golden State's dynasty was built on, with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson being the perfect pieces around Curry within this unique offense.
During a recent episode of their Mind The Game podcast, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former NBA guard JJ Redick broke down one specific Warriors play that is especially difficult to defend.
As James and Redick explain, the Warriors do a great job of setting a down screen on the opposing big, which puts him a few steps behind the play. That initial screen creates an advantage for Curry, who then has the option to step up and shoot a three as the big recovers, or fake the three and hit his roller (usually Draymond Green), who then has Klay Thompson on the wing or one of his athletic forwards flying in as a lob threat.
It's fascinating to hear James and Redick break this play down from the perspective of an opponent, because while both players clearly have a great understanding of this Warriors play, it's something Golden State is able to successfully execute on a consistent basis - largely due to the threat of Curry.
