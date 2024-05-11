Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Big Expected Offseason Plan Revealed

The Warriors could make some big changes

The Golden State Warriors expect to contend for a championship every year Steph Curry is on the roster. The last two seasons proved that Golden State is not close to contention, meaning big changes must take place this summer if the Warriors want to re-enter that tier.

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" show, ESPN Ramona Shelburne shared her expectation for the Warriors this summer.

"Last time I was on the show with you, I mentioned I thought they'd go big-game hunting. I still think that that's how [the Warriors] roll," Shelburne said. "Let's see what they're able to pull off. They're going to have to get creative, they're going to have to work hard for it. I don't see any world in which they trot back out the same team and hope it goes better. I think they make some changes and try to get this team better. You just don't have a guy like Steph Curry on your team and a mediocre cast around him. You just don't do that."

That last part from Shelburne is interesting, because that is exactly what the Warriors have done the last two seasons. Perhaps they have finally seen enough and will make the necessary changes this summer, because this current roster is not close to contention.

