Former NBA Player’s Bold Steph Curry and LeBron James Prediction
This new era of NBA superstars isn't just banging on the door, they've broken it down. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all didn't make it past the first round for the first time in what felt like forever, and it's unclear if they'll ever be back in the NBA Finals.
In fact, former NBA player and ESPN analyst Tim Legler believes that none of the three will ever win a championship again.
"Can't see it happening," Legler said on Get Up." "Steph Curry's not leaving Golden State -- he'll play his last game in a Warriors uniform, and I just don't know how they're going to rebuild that team to the extent you're going to have to with the competition; some of these young teams, young stars in the Western Conference."
Based on what these NBA Playoffs have shown, it's hard to disagree with Tim Legler. However, you can never discount LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Kevin Durant - even though none of them made it past the first round.
"Think about it -- they're home. The first round's over. Those guys are all watching, all at the same time, this next generation of players take the stage and deliver the goods," Legler said. "Because these guys aren't just on good teams that are winning, they're incredibly entertaining doing it."
Anything can happen in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns went from seeming like a perennial championship contender in 2021 to never sniffing past the second-round again. For that reason alone, no one should ever count out Steph Curry and Lebron James.