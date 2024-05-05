Major LeBron James, Jonathan Kuminga Trade Idea Proposed
The Golden State Warriors are widely expected to explore different trade opportunities this summer in order to re-enter championship contention. While the Los Angeles Lakers are also expected to do the same, with multiple trade-able picks projected to be used to add another star, is there any chance LA goes a different direction?
In a recent article from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, a hypothetical LeBron James trade to the Warriors was proposed. The deal would land James in Golden State, and send Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Andrew Wiggins, a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, and a 2030 first-round pick to LA.
The Warriors reportedly checked in on the availability of James at the trade deadline, but neither he nor the Lakers were interested. Could that change after a first round exit for LA? It seems unlikely when considering the options the Lakers have to upgrade their roster this summer, but if some of those potential deals fall through, perhaps Los Angeles could pivot if James preferred a move elsewhere.
All signs point towards James remaining in Los Angeles, but this is the NBA, and truly anything can happen. The Warriors know they need to upgrade their roster, and will likely check in on several different stars this offseason.
