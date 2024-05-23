Golden State Warriors Interested in Milwaukee Bucks Starter
If this season proved anything, it's that the Golden State Warriors need to make some changes. While nothing concrete has happened in any direction, the early reports of some potential modifications are already here.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have an early interest in Milwaukee Bucks starter Malik Beasley. Here is the exact excerpt from Iko's article.
"Houston has identified floor spacing and shooting as an area of need this offseason privately and publicly and have an interest in veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley, league sources said. Beasley, who is also attracting early interest from Orlando and Golden State, spent the past season in Milwaukee, starting 77 games and shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point distance."
The Warriors would be in a sweepstake for Beasley with both the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. In all honesty, while Beasley is a tremendous three-point shooter, the Warriors have enough of that. If anything, the Warriors need more defense, size, and youth, and Beasley isn't very well-known for his defense.
This season, Mallik Beasley averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44/41/71 shooting. In the playoffs, he averaged 8.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on 51/44 shooting from the field.
If this early report shows anything, it's that fans should expect to hear the Golden State Warriors' name in a plethora of reports throughout the offseason.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey