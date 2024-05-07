NBA Legend Proposes Donovan Mitchell to Golden State Warriors Trade
In a recent Instagram post, NBA legend Tracy McGrady proposed a Donovan Mitchell to the Golden State Warriors trade this summer.
"I think they need another scorer," McGrady said of Golden State. "I still believe in Klay [Thompson]. I still believe in Steph [Curry]. Draymond [Green] had a phenomenal season, he just need to cut out the antics. Look at somebody like Donovan Mitchell, right? I don’t think he’s happy in Cleveland."
This is a statement that will not go over well with Cavaliers fans, as Mitchell has said nothing to indicate he is unhappy in Cleveland, but this is the unfortunate reality almost every time a star player is in a smaller market.
In fairness to McGrady, there is reason to believe Mitchell would like to see the Cavaliers build a roster around him that is better than the one they currently have, but this is a team that is still alive in the playoffs.
Until the Cavaliers are eliminated, there is no real reason to be discussing where Mitchell might have his sights set on next, especially since he is under contract through 2025, and has a player option for the 2025-26 season.
All of that being said, Mitchell could be one of the stars Golden State checks in on this summer, although they seemingly need another wing as opposed to another guard.
Related Articles
Klay Thompson Shares Strong Message Amid Contract Rumors
Steve Kerr Reacts to Warriors Receiving Zero Championship Votes in GM Survey