Major Kevin Durant to Golden State Warriors Trade Idea Proposed
The Golden State Warriors were rumored to have interest in trading for Kevin Durant when the superstar forward requested out of Brooklyn, but it was ultimately the Phoenix Suns who went all-in and acquired the two-time Finals MVP.
A trade to Golden State would have reunited Durant with the only group he has been able to win a championship with, and while the 2014 MVP ultimately landed with a Pacific Division rival, has the door entirely been closed on a move back to the Warriors?
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed one hypothetical trade idea for each team that could land the first overall pick, and crafted a deal that would send Durant back to the place he won consecutive titles with.
In Buckley's deal, Durant lands in Golden State, with the Warriors sending Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and two first-round picks (including No. 1) to the Suns. This trade is of course already a hypothetical scenario, and becomes even more unrealistic considering how unlikely it is that Golden State wins the lottery.
While there could seemingly be a scenario where the Warriors check in on the availability of Durant this summer, it seems the Suns have no interest in moving on from their star forward any time soon. That said, a reunion would be wild to see.
